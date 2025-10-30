Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On November 1, 2025, in Matchday 11 of the South African Betway Premiership, Mamelodi Sundowns will host Orlando Pirates. The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns come into this match in excellent form and full of confidence. The team have shown remarkable consistency, suffering only one defeat in their last 16 matches — a league loss to Golden Arrows. All other fixtures have ended in wins or draws, underlining their stability and strength.

At home, Sundowns are particularly dominant. This season, they have played eight home matches, winning six and drawing twice.

Recently, in the CAF Champions League qualifiers, Sundowns comfortably advanced to the group stage after defeating Nigerian side Remo Stars 7-2 on aggregate. However, the team was eliminated from the Carling Knockout after losing on penalties to Marumo Gallants.

In the South African Premier League, Sundowns currently lead the table with 21 points, although several rivals have games in hand and could still catch up.

The head-to-head record with Orlando Pirates is perfectly balanced. In the last six meetings between the teams at Sundowns’ home ground, each side has won twice, while two matches have ended in draws.

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates come into this match in solid form, riding a three-match winning streak. Despite these positive results, the team has some regrets. They failed to qualify for the CAF Champions League after a surprising elimination against a side from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Following a 0–3 defeat in the first leg away from home, they managed to level the tie in the return leg but ultimately lost in a penalty shootout, missing out on a spot in the group stage.

Domestically, however, Pirates have been performing very well. They defeated Magesi 2–1 in the Carling Knockout to reach the semifinals of the competition. Earlier this season, they also claimed the MTN 8 Cup, beating Stellenbosch in the final.

Overall, the team’s current form is impressive — in their last 15 matches, Pirates have suffered only one defeat. In the South African Premier League, they currently sit 3rd in the standings with 18 points and have several games in hand. Defensively, they’ve been particularly strong, conceding just three goals in eight league matches.

Head-to-head encounters with Mamelodi Sundowns are always intense and closely contested. In the last eight meetings between the two sides, four have ended in draws, while each club has won twice.

Probable Lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Mudau, Khoza, Lebusa, Modiba, Allende Bravo, Aubas, Matthews, Santos, Arthur Sales, Reyners

Williams, Mudau, Khoza, Lebusa, Modiba, Allende Bravo, Aubas, Matthews, Santos, Arthur Sales, Reyners Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Lebitso, Seema, Mbokazi, Hotto, Nduli, Mofokeng, Nemtajela, Sebelebele, Moremi, Makgopa

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won 4 of their last 5 home matches.

Orlando Pirates have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

Orlando Pirates have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns have remained unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Both teams scored in 6 of the last head-to-head meetings.

Mamelodi Sundowns — Orlando Pirates Prediction

We are in for a blockbuster clash between two of the strongest clubs not only in South Africa but across the entire continent. Both teams have demonstrated consistency in the domestic league and have represented themselves well on the international stage. Despite Orlando Pirates’ recent exit from the CAF Champions League, the team remains very strong, and the head-to-head statistics only confirm that we can expect an extremely competitive match. We expect a high-quality game with plenty of battles, dangerous moments at both ends, and goals from both sides. My bet for this match — Over 1.5 Total Goals at odds of 1.54.