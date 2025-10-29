ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Atletico Madrid — Sevilla Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction Photo: https://x.com/Atleti/Author unknownn
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
LaLiga Spain (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 11:15
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sevilla Sevilla
On November 1, 2025, in Matchday 11 of La Liga, Atletico Madrid will host Sevilla. The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:15 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid come into this match following a confident victory in their latest La Liga fixture. Diego Simeone’s side defeated Real Betis 2-0 away from home, partially bouncing back after a heavy 0-4 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.

Overall, the Madrid side are showing stable form — in their last eight matches, they have suffered only one defeat, with the rest ending in wins or draws. In the league, Atletico sit 4th with 19 points, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Their home form is particularly impressive. This season at the Metropolitano Stadium, Atletico remain unbeaten, with five wins and one draw from six matches. In every home game, the team has managed to score.

Regarding head-to-head meetings against Sevilla in Madrid, the advantage also lies with the hosts. In their last six home encounters, Atletico have won five and drawn one.

Sevilla

Sevilla come into this match also following a victory, although it came in the Copa del Rey rather than in La Liga. The Andalusian side convincingly defeated Toledo 4-1 to progress to the next round of the tournament.

In La Liga, however, the team’s form has been less convincing. Sevilla lost their last two league matches — first at home to Mallorca 1-3 and then away to Real Sociedad 1-2. After 10 rounds, they have recorded 4 wins, 1 draw, and 5 losses, placing them 11th in the table with 13 points.

Defensively, the team has struggled, conceding 16 goals in 10 matches, one of the worst records in La Liga at this stage. On the road, however, Sevilla have performed somewhat better, winning four and losing two of their last six away games.

Regarding head-to-head meetings against Atletico Madrid, the advantage clearly lies with the hosts. In their last five encounters, Sevilla have won only once — and that was at home — while the remaining matches ended in victories for Atletico.

Probable Lineups

  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko, Gonzalez, Gallagher, Koke, Simeone, Baena, Alvarez
  • Sevilla: Vlachodimos, Carmona, Cardoso, Marcao, Suazo, Sow, Gonzales, Gudelj, Vargas, Romero, Juanlu

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Atletico Madrid have won 5 of their last 6 home matches.
  • Atletico Madrid have scored first in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Sevilla have won 4 of their last 5 away matches.
  • 7 of Sevilla’s last 8 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • In 7 of Sevilla’s last 8 matches, both teams have scored.
  • Atletico Madrid have won 4 of their last 5 head-to-head meetings.
  • Atletico Madrid have won their last 4 home matches against Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid — Sevilla Prediction

Atletico Madrid enter this match as clear favorites. The team have shown consistent form at the start of the season. Apart from a heavy defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League, the Madrid side look confident and occupy a high position in La Liga. Atletico are particularly strong at home. Their home form is further confirmed by their head-to-head record against Sevilla. Sevilla currently sit mid-table. The team show decent performance away from home but have defensive issues and concede goals frequently. We can expect a dynamic and high-scoring match, with chances created by both sides, but with the hosts holding the advantage and likely securing the victory. My bet for this match — Over 2.5 Total Goals at odds of 1.62.

