Dailysports Predictions Football A-League Australia Predictions Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 1, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Macarthur FC Macarthur FC
A-League Men Australia (Round 3) 01 nov 2025, 04:35
- : -
Australia, Campbelltown, Campbelltown Stadium
Western Sydney Wanderers FC Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.46
On November 1, 2025, Campbelltown Sports Stadium will host the Round 3 clash of the Australian A-League Men between Macarthur FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Macarthur have won 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • Sydney Wanderers have won 1 of their last 7 games.
  • The “both teams to score” bet has landed in the last 7 encounters between these sides.
  • Head-to-head over the last 5 meetings: Macarthur – 2 wins, draws – 0, Sydney Wanderers – 3 wins.
  • The last draw between these teams was recorded in 2023.

Match preview:

This fixture is famously known as the “Battle of the West” — a derby between clubs representing the western suburbs of Sydney, always played in a charged and emotional atmosphere.
Both teams come into the match with different objectives, but with the same hunger to strengthen their position in the league table at the start of the season. Wanderers hold a slight edge in their head-to-head record, but on home turf, Macarthur often have the upper hand, leveraging fan support and familiar conditions. The hosts are known for their short passing game and rapid transitions into attack, while the visitors rely on a solid defense and menacing counter-attacks, often utilizing their wide players.
This tactical battle promises to be fascinating: Macarthur will likely try to dominate possession and press high, whereas Wanderers will look to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes and exploit the pace of their wingers. Expect a fierce midfield battle and very few open spaces, as both teams are well aware of each other’s strengths.
The home advantage could prove decisive — Macarthur traditionally perform confidently in front of their fans, which may tip the scales in their favor. Nevertheless, Wanderers are more than capable of putting up a fight and punishing any lapse in concentration. Expect a dynamic and tense contest.

Probable lineups:

  • Macarthur: Kurto, Talbot, D. D. Silva, Jurman, Scott, Bosnjak, Randazzo, Brattan, Duran, Rose, Sawyer.
  • Sydney Wanderers: Thomas, Gersbach, Bonetig, Pantazopoulos, Simmons, Kraev, Thurgate, Brillante, Ugarković, Borrello, Barbarouses.

Match prediction:

The Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers encounter promises goals: both teams are aggressive going forward but can be shaky at the back. Macarthur are strong at home, while the Wanderers are dangerous on the break. In their last seven meetings, both teams have found the net, and I expect the same outcome here.
Prediction: both teams to score — Yes.

Prediction: both teams to score — Yes.
Odds: 1.46
Odds: 1.46
