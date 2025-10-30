“Plays for himself.” Maresca furious with Delap over red card

The manager is far from pleased.

In the fourth round of the EFL Cup, Chelsea edged past Wolverhampton 3–2, but once again the London side couldn’t avoid a red card.

Details: Liam Delap received two yellow cards and was sent off in the 86th minute. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was furious about the incident and addressed it after the match.

Quote: “It’s a stupid red card. Delap has to avoid that. After his first yellow, I told him four or five times to stay calm. When he’s on the pitch, he sometimes plays only for himself and struggles to see those around him,” said the Italian manager.

It’s worth noting that Chelsea players have now received red cards in six of their last nine matches — including one shown to head coach Enzo Maresca himself.

Reminder: Liverpool were eliminated in the fourth round of this year’s EFL Cup after a shocking 0–3 defeat to Crystal Palace — matching a negative record that had stood since 1934.