Liverpool Match 90-Year-Old Negative Record Dating Back to 1934
Crisis at Anfield.
Football news Today, 18:13Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Liverpool hosted Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and suffered a shocking 0–3 defeat — a result that saw them equal a dreadful historical record.
Details: According to Opta, this was the first time since February 1934 that Liverpool lost a home cup match by a three-goal margin without scoring. On that occasion, they were beaten 0–3 by Bolton Wanderers.
Eighteen-year-old Amaro Nallo was sent off in the 79th minute, leaving his team down to ten men. This was Nallo’s second red card for Liverpool — he was also dismissed just four minutes after making his debut against PSV back in January.
Reminder: Liverpool have made a decision regarding Arne Slot’s future following a series of disappointing results in the Premier League.