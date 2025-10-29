Liverpool Match 90-Year-Old Negative Record Dating Back to 1934

Crisis at Anfield.

Liverpool hosted Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and suffered a shocking 0–3 defeat — a result that saw them equal a dreadful historical record.

Details: According to Opta, this was the first time since February 1934 that Liverpool lost a home cup match by a three-goal margin without scoring. On that occasion, they were beaten 0–3 by Bolton Wanderers.

0-3 - Tonight was the first time Liverpool lost a domestic cup match at Anfield by three goals without scoring since February 1934 in a 3-0 defeat to Bolton in the FA Cup. Uncommon. pic.twitter.com/1eCu7exUj9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2025

Eighteen-year-old Amaro Nallo was sent off in the 79th minute, leaving his team down to ten men. This was Nallo’s second red card for Liverpool — he was also dismissed just four minutes after making his debut against PSV back in January.

