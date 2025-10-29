ES ES FR FR
Liverpool Match 90-Year-Old Negative Record Dating Back to 1934

Crisis at Anfield.
Today, 18:13
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool Match 90-Year-Old Negative Record Dating Back to 1934

Liverpool hosted Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and suffered a shocking 0–3 defeat — a result that saw them equal a dreadful historical record.

Details: According to Opta, this was the first time since February 1934 that Liverpool lost a home cup match by a three-goal margin without scoring. On that occasion, they were beaten 0–3 by Bolton Wanderers.

Eighteen-year-old Amaro Nallo was sent off in the 79th minute, leaving his team down to ten men. This was Nallo’s second red card for Liverpool — he was also dismissed just four minutes after making his debut against PSV back in January.

Reminder: Liverpool have made a decision regarding Arne Slot’s future following a series of disappointing results in the Premier League.

