"Arne Slot is the best coach to handle the current situation" - Liverpool makes a decision on manager's future

Today, 12:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Liverpool has made a decision regarding Arne Slot's future after a string of disappointing results in the English Premier League.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the club has complete faith in the Dutch manager and is not considering his dismissal.

"Within Liverpool—and by this I mean the board, the owners, and everyone at the club—there is total trust in Arne Slot. They are 100% convinced he is the best coach to handle the situation. Yes, the start of the season was weak, but within the club, there is a strong belief that things will improve. Time is needed to adapt new players, implement changes, and restore the previous mentality," Romano noted.

According to him, the relationship between Slot, the management, and the players remains excellent, and the current difficulties are solely tactical and mental in nature.

