In the round of 16 of the EFL Cup, Wrexham will face Cardiff City. The match will take place in Wales on Tuesday, October 28. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on the total goals in this encounter.

Match preview

After three consecutive promotions, the Welsh club has understandably lost some momentum in the Championship. Wrexham is finding it tough to pick up points in England’s second tier, as the squad is rather modest compared to the league's top teams.

Phil Parkinson’s men have been inconsistent, but they’re anything but pushovers. At home, the team looks much more confident, making active use of the flanks and set pieces to create attacking chances, though their finishing leaves much to be desired.

Against stronger opposition, Wrexham often struggles with ball control and transitioning from defense to attack. Still, this is a true cup-fighting side: they’ve already battled through three rounds, knocking out Hull, Preston, and Reading.

Over the weekend, the Welshmen snatched a point away at Middlesbrough, which allowed them to remain 16th in the table. The club’s primary goal is to secure their Championship status, as Reynolds and McElhenney continue their methodical project. The star-studded owners promise a push for Premier League promotion in the coming years.

Cardiff City made it to the Premier League not so long ago, but couldn’t stay up and dropped back to the Championship. In recent seasons, the Bluebirds have hovered between mid-table security and the relegation zone, but have managed to retain their place each time.

The low point came last season, when Cardiff crashed to the bottom and, for the first time in years, slipped into League One. This season, the Welsh side has started strong, immediately emerging as one of the favorites for promotion.

After 13 matches, Cardiff sits atop the table. The team controls possession with authority, boasts a high passing accuracy, and crafts scoring chances with slick, quick-fire combinations. Cardiff’s main asset is a robust midfield and dynamic wide play.

Defensively, they look solid, though they’re occasionally vulnerable to set pieces and rapid counterattacks. In the EFL Cup, they’ve eliminated Swindon Town and Cheltenham, and in the previous round, they sensationally knocked out Premier League side Burnley.

Match facts

Wrexham have won just one of their last six matches.

At home, Wrexham are unbeaten in four straight games.

Cardiff have lost three of their last five matches.

Cardiff have only lost once away from home this season.

Wrexham average 1.1 goals per home game, while Cardiff average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Wrexham : Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Kabore, Longman, James, Dobson, O'Brien, Windass, Moore.

: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Kabore, Longman, James, Dobson, O'Brien, Windass, Moore. Cardiff City: Trott, Krakio, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan, Turnbull, Robertson, Colwill, Kelliman, Willock, Saleh.

H2H

Wrexham and Cardiff haven’t met since 2002.

The two sides have faced each other only four times, with both teams scoring in every encounter.

Prediction

These Welsh teams play in different divisions, but it’s tough to pick a clear favorite. Bookmakers give a slight edge to the hosts, but Cardiff have plenty to offer in response. I expect a cagey affair, so my tip is to back under 2.5 total goals.