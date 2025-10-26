Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 28, 2025, in Matchday 9 of the Italian Serie A, Atalanta will host Milan. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Atalanta

Atalanta have made a confident start to the season. The team have not lost a single Serie A match so far and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Their only defeat this season came in the Champions League — a 0–4 loss to PSG. Since then, Atalanta have bounced back with a win over Club Brugge and a goalless draw against Slavia Prague.

In Serie A, the team’s latest outing ended in a 1–1 away draw against Cremonese, with Atalanta equalizing late in the game. That result marked their fourth consecutive draw. Despite a difficult schedule that included matches against Lazio, Como, Torino and Juventus, the team stayed unbeaten. Now, the team will face another major test — a home clash against AC Milan. Their home form this season has been solid: Atalanta are unbeaten at Gewiss Stadium, with four draws and two wins so far. They currently sit 8th in the league with 12 points, six behind the top spot.

As for head-to-head meetings in Bergamo, Atalanta have not lost to Milan in their last three home matches. Moreover, they have won the last two, both of which saw over 2.5 total goals scored and goals from both sides.

Milan

Unlike of their rivals, AC Milan are not competing in European tournaments this season, which allows them to focus entirely on domestic competitions. After a disappointing start — a defeat to Cremonese in the opening round — Milan have looked strong and consistent across all fronts.

Since that early setback, the Rossoneri have played eight matches, winning six and drawing twice. Their schedule has not been easy, yet they’ve handled it impressively. In the last four fixtures, Milan defeated Napoli (2–1) and Fiorentina (2–1), drew 0–0 with Juventus, and most recently shared points at home with Pisa (2–2).

Currently, Milan sit second in the Serie A standings, just one point behind leaders Napoli. In the Coppa Italia, the team have confidently advanced through two rounds and are now into the Round of 16, where they will face Lazio.

As for head-to-head encounters with Atalanta, recent history favors the side from Bergamo. In the last five meetings between the teams, Atalanta have won four times, with one match ending in a draw. These matches tend to be lively — both teams have scored in four of the last five clashes.

Probable Lineups

Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, De Roon, Hien, Zalewski, Ederson, Pasalic, Bellanova, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Krstovic

Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, De Roon, Hien, Zalewski, Ederson, Pasalic, Bellanova, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Krstovic Milan: Maignan, Gabbia, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Saelemaekers, Gimenez, Leao

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Atalanta have won or drawn 10 of their last 11 matches.

5 of Atalanta’s last 6 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Milan have won or drawn 9 of their last 10 matches.

5 of Milan’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

3 of Milan’s last 4 matches, both teams scored.

Atalanta have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches.

In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Atalanta — Milan Prediction

Both teams come into this fixture in good form, each enjoying a long unbeaten run. Atalanta have drawn their last four matches in a row, while Milan have also shared points twice in their last three games. Both sides will be eager to return to winning ways and will approach this clash with strong motivation. Recent head-to-head history gives Atalanta a slight advantage, especially in home meetings against Milan. Matches between these two teams tend to be open and entertaining, with goals at both ends — particularly when played in Bergamo. Therefore, we can expect an intense and competitive encounter, where both sides will create chances and likely find the back of the net. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.67