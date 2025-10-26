Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, October 28, the Round of 64 in the Spanish Cup will feature a clash as Girona visits Constància. Read on for in-depth team analysis and our match prediction below.

Match preview

Constància is a modest club from the island of Mallorca, competing at a much lower level than Girona. In the 2025/26 season, the club has minimal resources: according to Transfermarkt, the total squad value is just around €25,000, with an average player age of 27.2 years. The team does not play in the upper echelons of Spanish football and enters the cup as a clear underdog.

Girona FC is enduring a tough 2025/26 campaign: after 10 rounds, they have managed just one win, four draws, and five defeats, scoring 9 and conceding 22 goals. As a result, the team sits in 20th place in La Liga. Statistically, Girona lags behind almost all opponents in both defense and attacking creation. Despite past successes, this season has been a real struggle so far.

For Constància, this match is a huge motivator: playing at home in a knockout format offers a golden opportunity to shine in front of their fans. Expect them to play compact, defensive football, focusing on discipline and hoping to catch Girona on the counterattack or capitalize on any mistakes.

Girona is the favorite on paper, but their current form and instability cast doubts over expectations. They are expected to try and dominate — controlling possession, breaking down the opposition defense on the flanks, and aiming for an early goal. However, given their defensive weaknesses and the risk of complacency against a much weaker opponent, there’s every chance Constància could seize an opportunity.

Probable lineups

Constancia: Segui, Ramos, Gaya, Buades, Tello, Garcia, Horrach, Beleani, Giaquinto, Triay, Ferrer

Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Martin, Witsel; Gil, Portu, Roca; Vanat

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between the clubs

In four of Constància’s last five matches, only one team has scored

Girona have conceded at least once in nine of their last ten matches

Prediction

Given the cup context and Girona’s recent defensive woes, I expect goals in this one. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.75