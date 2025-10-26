ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Constància vs Girona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 28, 2025

Constància vs Girona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 28, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Constancia vs Girona prediction Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Constancia Constancia
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 28 oct 2025, 14:00
- : -
Spain, Nou Camp de Inca
Girona Girona
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday, October 28, the Round of 64 in the Spanish Cup will feature a clash as Girona visits Constància. Read on for in-depth team analysis and our match prediction below.

See also: Moreirense vs FC Porto prediction and betting tips 27 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Constància is a modest club from the island of Mallorca, competing at a much lower level than Girona. In the 2025/26 season, the club has minimal resources: according to Transfermarkt, the total squad value is just around €25,000, with an average player age of 27.2 years. The team does not play in the upper echelons of Spanish football and enters the cup as a clear underdog.

Girona FC is enduring a tough 2025/26 campaign: after 10 rounds, they have managed just one win, four draws, and five defeats, scoring 9 and conceding 22 goals. As a result, the team sits in 20th place in La Liga. Statistically, Girona lags behind almost all opponents in both defense and attacking creation. Despite past successes, this season has been a real struggle so far.

For Constància, this match is a huge motivator: playing at home in a knockout format offers a golden opportunity to shine in front of their fans. Expect them to play compact, defensive football, focusing on discipline and hoping to catch Girona on the counterattack or capitalize on any mistakes.

Girona is the favorite on paper, but their current form and instability cast doubts over expectations. They are expected to try and dominate — controlling possession, breaking down the opposition defense on the flanks, and aiming for an early goal. However, given their defensive weaknesses and the risk of complacency against a much weaker opponent, there’s every chance Constància could seize an opportunity.

Probable lineups

Constancia: Segui, Ramos, Gaya, Buades, Tello, Garcia, Horrach, Beleani, Giaquinto, Triay, Ferrer
Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Martin, Witsel; Gil, Portu, Roca; Vanat

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
  • In four of Constància’s last five matches, only one team has scored
  • Girona have conceded at least once in nine of their last ten matches

Prediction

Given the cup context and Girona’s recent defensive woes, I expect goals in this one. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.75

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Angers vs Lorient prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 12:15 Angers vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Angers Odds: 1.7 Lorient Recommended Melbet
Everton vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League Today, 12:30 Everton vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 October 2025 Everton Odds: 1.77 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Stuttgart vs Mainz: H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 26, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.77 Mainz 05 Bet now Mostbet
Fiorentina vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 13:00 Fiorentina vs Bologna: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 26, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.68 Bologna Recommended Melbet
Osasuna vs Celta Vigo prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Osasuna vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.75 Celta Vigo Bet now 1xBet
Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:45 Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Lyon Odds: 2.55 Strasbourg Bet now Melbet
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 15:45 Lazio vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.9 Juventus Recommended 1xBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Rayo Vallecano — Deportivo Alaves Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 26 October 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.5 Deportivo Alaves Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 27 oct 2025, 04:00 Macarthur vs Adelaide United prediction and H2H – 27 October 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.44 Adelaide United Bet now 1xBet
Samsunspor vs Rizespor prediction Super Lig Turkey 27 oct 2025, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Will Samsunspor Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Samsunspor Odds: 1.9 Rizespor Recommended Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Fenerbahce prediction Super Lig Turkey 27 oct 2025, 13:00 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place in the Süper Lig? Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.69 Fenerbahce Bet now 1xBet
Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 27 oct 2025, 15:00 Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 27, 2025 Barracas Central Odds: 1.55 Boca Juniors Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores