RIP. Former Liverpool and Valencia coach has passed away

José Manuel Ochotorena made history with Valencia and Liverpool.

He worked alongside Rafael Benítez and lifted the Champions League trophy.

Details: Today, Liverpool’s official website announced the death of 64-year-old former goalkeeping coach Manuel Ochotorena.

Ochotorena joined Liverpool in 2004 and, together with Rafa Benítez, helped the club win the Champions League that year and the FA Cup in 2006.

After leaving Liverpool, Ochotorena returned to Valencia, where his coaching journey began. He was also part of the coaching staff for the legendary “La Furia Roja,” who captured the Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup titles.

The circumstances of José Manuel Ochotorena’s death have not yet been disclosed.

In this difficult time, everyone at Liverpool FC extends their condolences to José Manuel’s family and friends.

