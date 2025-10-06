RIP. 20-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Elizaveta Khorovynkina has passed away

A great tragedy in the world of rhythmic gymnastics.

The gymnast had a promising future ahead.

Details: Today, it was reported that 20-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Elizaveta Khorovynkina, a medalist at numerous international competitions and a master of sport in rhythmic gymnastics, has passed away.

The circumstances surrounding the young athlete's death have not been disclosed.

Elizaveta was a student at the National University of Physical Education and Sport of Ukraine (NUFVSU), which announced her passing on its Facebook page:

"We remember Liza as a bright, kind, and sincere person who radiated warmth and inspiration. She was not only an excellent student and a dedicated learner, but also a true devotee of her craft—gymnastics. Her love for the sport, perseverance, and heartfelt sincerity could be felt in every movement, every word, every smile. Liza, you will forever remain in our hearts—a shining example of intelligence, beauty, diligence, and genuine love for life," the statement reads.

