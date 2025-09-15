RIP. 23-year-old figure skating champion killed under truck wheels

A major tragedy.

The life of the young athlete was cut tragically short.

Details: According to The Sun, 23-year-old Austrian figure skating champion Julia Marie Geiser died after being struck by a truck.

Reports indicate that the tragic incident occurred on a busy road where Geiser was riding her bicycle. Immediate attempts were made to resuscitate the skater following the collision, but, unfortunately, they proved unsuccessful.

Police stated that the driver tested negative for alcohol at the scene of the accident.

Before moving to Austria, Geiser represented the Italian national figure skating team.

In 2023, 2024, and 2025, she twice consecutively claimed national titles in Salzburg, competing for the Eis Salzburg team.

