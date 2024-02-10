RU RU NG NG
Captain of Nigerian team: The team’s victory is more important than my performance

Football news Today, 09:03
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Tomorrow marks the final showdown in the African Cup of Nations, where Nigeria will face off against the tournament hosts, the Ivory Coast national team.

In the lead-up to the match, Nigeria's national team captain, Ahmed Musa, attended a press conference. When asked about his playing time, he responded:

"The team's victory is more important than my individual performance".

The striker for Turkey's Sivasspor has not seen a single minute of action on the field in this edition of the continental championship, yielding his spot to more prominent players such as Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze. Musa's last appearance in the national team jersey was last year during the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. He appeared on the field three times, all as a substitute, totaling less than ten minutes of playtime.

Ahmed Musa also shared his thoughts on the chances of their current opponents in the final. He recalled the group stage match where the Nigerian team defeated the Ivory Coast with a score of 1-0. He stated that "there is nothing new in this Ivory Coast team."

It is worth recalling that the final of the African Cup of Nations is scheduled for tomorrow, February 11th. The match will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country.

