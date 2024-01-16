RU RU NG NG
A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history

A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history

Today, 14:47
Steven Perez
A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history

The national teams of Namibia and Tunisia contested the first-round match of the African Cup of Nations, held on Tuesday, January 16.

The outcome of this game proved to be a genuine sensation. The Namibian national team secured a victory with a minimal score of 1-0. Dion Hotto netted the lone goal in the 88th minute. This marks the first triumph in the history of the African Cup of Nations for the Namibian squad. It took them ten matches to achieve this result, having previously experienced two draws and seven defeats. Namibia now stands as the 33rd team to triumph in the final stages of the AFCON.

Namibia's head coach, Collin Benjamin, who played for his national team in 2008 at the African Cup of Nations, led his team to an incredible historic feat in 2023.

The Tunisian national team currently holds the 28th position in the global rankings, making it the third-highest among African teams. Namibia, in turn, is positioned at 115th place in the rankings.

