15-year-old Arsenal talent Max Dowman makes Premier League debut. Who holds the record?

Another homegrown prodigy from the Gunners' academy
Football news Today, 15:10
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
15-year-old Arsenal talent Max Dowman makes Premier League debut. Who holds the record? Photo: x.com/brfootball

London's Arsenal thrashed Leeds in the second round of the English Premier League. The match will be remembered by fans not only for the debut goals of Gyökeres and the injuries to Ødegaard and Saka, but also for another intriguing moment.

During the second half, Arsenal brought on Max Dowman. The youngster, born on December 31, 2009, became just the third player in Premier League history to make his debut before turning 16.

Interestingly, despite his tender age, Dowman did not become the youngest player ever to feature in the competition. That record still belongs to Ethan Nwaneri, who made his first league appearance at 15 years, 5 months, and 28 days.

Notably, it was Dowman who won the penalty in the dying minutes, confidently converted by Gyökeres.

