15-year-old Arsenal talent Max Dowman makes Premier League debut. Who holds the record?

London's Arsenal thrashed Leeds in the second round of the English Premier League. The match will be remembered by fans not only for the debut goals of Gyökeres and the injuries to Ødegaard and Saka, but also for another intriguing moment.

During the second half, Arsenal brought on Max Dowman. The youngster, born on December 31, 2009, became just the third player in Premier League history to make his debut before turning 16.

Interestingly, despite his tender age, Dowman did not become the youngest player ever to feature in the competition. That record still belongs to Ethan Nwaneri, who made his first league appearance at 15 years, 5 months, and 28 days.

15 - Arsenal’s Max Dowman (15y 235d) is just the third player to appear in a Premier League game before turning 16 years old after teammate Ethan Nwaneri v Brentford in September 2022 (15y 181d) and Jeremy Monga for Leicester City v Newcastle United in April (15y 271d). Kicks. pic.twitter.com/12wjsTFiAt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2025

Notably, it was Dowman who won the penalty in the dying minutes, confidently converted by Gyökeres.