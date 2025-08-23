How serious is it? Arteta comments on Saka's injury

Arsenal, in their victorious match against Leeds, lost two players to injury. Both Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard were forced off the pitch due to knocks.

The Gunners’ and England’s star suffered an injury early in the second half. Reports indicated a suspected hamstring issue. After the match, Mikel Arteta addressed questions about the severity and extent of the injury.

We need to wait to find out how long he’ll be out. I haven’t spoken to the doctor yet, but the fact that Bukayo had to leave the pitch is already serious.

🚨 Bukayo Saka appears to have sustained an injury to his left hamstring, and has been forced off. ❌🏥 pic.twitter.com/RisDBxL4Cy — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) August 23, 2025

It’s worth recalling that last season Saka missed nearly four months due to injury. The forward was sidelined for 19 matches, specifically because of a hamstring problem.