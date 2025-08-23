Official: Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal

RU RU ES ES FR FR
"The Gunners" sign England international winger
Football news Today, 12:16
London's Arsenal have officially unveiled their newest signing ahead of the match against Leeds. The Gunners have announced the arrival of Crystal Palace and England national team winger Eberechi Eze.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but earlier insider David Ornstein reported that Crystal Palace will receive £68 million for their star. Interestingly, the 27-year-old spent five years in Arsenal's academy before moving to Fulham. Eze will wear the number 10 shirt for his new club.

For the record, Eze becomes Arsenal's fourth major signing of this transfer window. Earlier, Arteta reinforced the squad with Gyökeres, Madueke, and Zubimendi.

