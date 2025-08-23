How did he miss that?! Shocking miss by Gyökeres in the match against Leeds

Arsenal are hosting Leeds in the second round of the English Premier League. After the first 45 minutes, the score stands at 2-0 in favor of the home side, but one moment deserves special attention.

The Gunners' high-profile new signing Viktor Gyökeres squandered a golden chance to open his goal account for his new club—and now risks becoming a meme. The hosts, pressing high up the pitch, dispossessed Stach, who, under pressure from Subimendi, sent the ball to Gyökeres. The Swedish striker, positioned around the penalty spot, took a first-time shot but got it all wrong—the ball sailed wide of the post.

Viktor Gyökeres misses his first big chance in Arsenal red ❌ pic.twitter.com/Uu2CGuFIqu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 23, 2025

Nevertheless, Arteta's men pulled ahead before the break. Jurrien Timber struck home from a less favorable angle, and Bukayo Saka doubled his side's advantage. It's worth noting that Gyökeres has already found the net in a friendly for Arsenal, but he's yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League.