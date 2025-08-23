RU RU ES ES FR FR
A strong start! Gyökeres scored a brace against Leeds

The Swede redeems himself after a bizarre first-half miss
Football news Today, 14:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/ESPNUK

In the second round of the Premier League, Arsenal confidently dispatched Leeds in London.

The first half from the Gunners was a mixed bag, even though they dictated the tempo. Viktor Gyökeres had a golden opportunity early on, but failed to find the net from a prime position. The hosts then found the back of the net twice before halftime, but between those goals, Arteta was forced to substitute Ødegaard due to injury. Notably, Saka was also taken off after the break for the same reason.

After the interval, Arsenal's Swedish striker truly came alive. Gyökeres broke free from behind the defenders, surged into the box, outmaneuvered two opponents, and unleashed a powerful shot into the near corner. This goal was Viktor's first in his new club's shirt. Remarkably, it was only his second shot on target in the Premier League.

It's worth noting that this was the forward's first goal in English football since April 2023, when he scored for Coventry against Birmingham in the Championship.

After that, Jurien Timber and Dyokeresh himself scored, with Dyokeresh converting a penalty to seal the final score. Arsenal claimed their second consecutive victory and, at least until tomorrow, topped the league table.

