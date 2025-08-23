Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Al-Ittihad will face off against the National Bank of Egypt in the fourth round of the Egyptian Premier League. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 24, kicking off at 17:00 CET.

Al-Ittihad vs National Bank of Egypt: Match preview

Last season, Al-Ittihad played in the relegation group, finishing sixth with 26 points. In a preseason friendly against Arab Contractors, the team settled for a goalless draw. The new Egyptian Premier League campaign got off to a rocky start with defeats to Al-Masry (1-3) and Modern Sport (1-2). However, in round three, the club managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Ismaily. Currently, the team has three points from three matches, with a goal difference of 3:5.

The National Bank of Egypt reached the championship group last season, finishing fifth with 38 points, just nine points shy of third place. The club also made it to the League Cup final, where they fell 0-2 to Ceramica Cleopatra. This season hasn't started well for them either: a goalless draw in the opening round, followed by a 0-1 loss and another 1-1 draw in their latest outing. The National Bank of Egypt now sits 17th in the standings with two points from three games and a goal difference of 1:2.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Al-Ittihad has won just one of their last nine matches.

The National Bank of Egypt is winless in four straight games: two draws and two losses.

The National Bank of Egypt has scored only one goal in their last four outings.

In their most recent head-to-head, the National Bank of Egypt defeated Al-Ittihad 3-2.

Probable line-ups

Al-Ittihad: Al-Mahdi, Alaa, Rahil, Saleh, Sobhi, Salifu, Mohamed, El-Gandour, Id, Abdelnaim, Mabululu.

National Bank of Egypt: Gabaski, Simpore, El-Gazzar, Yakubu, Mahmoud, Helal, Said, Bassiouni, Yasser, Faysal, Kaoud.

Prediction

Both teams have had a poor start and are struggling in front of goal. In this scenario, the optimal bet looks to be under 2.0 total goals at odds of 1.68.