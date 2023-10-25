UEFA Champions League. Celtic and Atletico played out a dramatic draw

The second match of the day in Group E took place in Glasgow, with Celtic hosting Atletico Madrid.

This game was one of the masterpieces of the evening in the UEFA Champions League. In the fourth minute, Celtic took the lead thanks to Furuhashi’s strike. In the middle of the half, Atletico earned a penalty: Griezmann failed to convert it, but was the first to put it in the net. Three minutes later, however, Celtic scored again, with Luis Palma scoring. Diego Simeone's team got back at the beginning of the second half: Alvaro Morata scored. Not long before the end of the game, the Spanish club was left with ten men - Rodrigo de Paul earned a red card.

For Celtic, this is the first point at the current group stage. Still, the representative of Glasgow occupies the last place in the table after three rounds. Atletico now has got five points and the second position behind Feyenoord.

It is reasonable to mention that today in another Group E match Feyenoord defeated Lazio 3:1.

Champions League. Group E. 3rd round

Celtic - Atletico de Madrid 2:2

Goals: Furuhashi 4, Palma 28 - Griezmann 25, Morata 53

Missed penalty: Griezmann 25 (goalkeeper's save)

Red card: de Paul 82 (Atletico de Madrid)