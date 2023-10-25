RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news UEFA Champions League. Celtic and Atletico played out a dramatic draw

UEFA Champions League. Celtic and Atletico played out a dramatic draw

Football news 25 oct 2023, 16:58
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
UEFA Champions League. Celtic and Atletico played out a dramatic draw UEFA Champions League. Celtic and Atletico played out a dramatic draw

The second match of the day in Group E took place in Glasgow, with Celtic hosting Atletico Madrid.

This game was one of the masterpieces of the evening in the UEFA Champions League. In the fourth minute, Celtic took the lead thanks to Furuhashi’s strike. In the middle of the half, Atletico earned a penalty: Griezmann failed to convert it, but was the first to put it in the net. Three minutes later, however, Celtic scored again, with Luis Palma scoring. Diego Simeone's team got back at the beginning of the second half: Alvaro Morata scored. Not long before the end of the game, the Spanish club was left with ten men - Rodrigo de Paul earned a red card.

For Celtic, this is the first point at the current group stage. Still, the representative of Glasgow occupies the last place in the table after three rounds. Atletico now has got five points and the second position behind Feyenoord.

It is reasonable to mention that today in another Group E match Feyenoord defeated Lazio 3:1.

Champions League. Group E. 3rd round
Celtic - Atletico de Madrid 2:2
Goals: Furuhashi 4, Palma 28 - Griezmann 25, Morata 53
Missed penalty: Griezmann 25 (goalkeeper's save)
Red card: de Paul 82 (Atletico de Madrid)

Popular news
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023