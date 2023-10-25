Victories for Barcelona and Feyenoord. Here are the results of the evening Champions League matches

On Wednesday, October 25th, the third round of the Champions League took place. Barcelona hosted Shakhtar at their stadium, and Feyenoord faced Lazio.

Barcelona - Shakhtar - 2:1

Barcelona started the match very confidently, with a dominant performance in the first half. The Catalans had complete control, taking ten shots toward the goal, four of which found the target. Two of those shots resulted in goals. In the 28th minute, Ferran Torres opened the scoring with an assist from Fermin Lopez. Just eight minutes later, Lopez returned the favor, assisting Torres for the second goal.

After the break, the hosts slowed down a bit, allowing Shakhtar to take advantage. In the 62nd minute, Sudakov narrowed the deficit. Barcelona maintained control of possession and had opportunities to score a third goal, but the Ukrainian team's goalkeeper and defense prevented it.

Nevertheless, Barcelona secured victory in this match. After three rounds, Xavi's team has a perfect nine points and leads Group H.

Feyenoord - Lazio

The home team effectively controlled the ball and was close to open the score in the 25th minute of the game, but Gimenez' goal was disallowed for offside. Six minutes later, Feyenoord did manage to score, with Santiago Gimenez finding the back of the net. Besides that, the Dutch team doubled their advantage in the final minutes of the first half, with Ramiz Zerrouki extending the lead.

In the second half, Lazio regained control of the game, but in the 74th minute, they conceded a third goal. Gimenez completed his brace and effectively secured victory for the Dutch side. Lazio managed to score one goal back, with Pedro converting from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Feyenoord secures a convincing 3-1 victory and currently tops Group E with six points.