Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Football news Yesterday, 18:13
PHOTO: Jan Christensen
On November 8th, a match of the 4th round of the Champions League took place in Group A between Copenhagen and Manchester United. The game concluded with a score of 4-3 in favor of the home team.
Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored provided player ratings. Rasmus Hojlund (8.1) emerged as the top performer, scoring a brace in the first half.
High ratings for Copenhagen were also awarded to Mohammed Elyounoussi (7.5), Rasmus Falk (7.4), and Diogo Goncalves (7.3).
The poorest performer in the match was Marcus Rashford (5.7), who received a straight red card in the 42nd minute.
WhoScored ratings for the Copenhagen vs. Manchester United match - 4-3
