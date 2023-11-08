On November 8, a match from the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League in Group A was held between the teams of "Copenhagen" and "Manchester United."

During the early minutes of the match, a fan rushed onto the field.

In his hands, he held the flag of Palestine, on which a message was inscribed:

"Stop killing children in Gaza."

After the first half, the score was 2-2.

It's worth noting that Marcus Rashford received a straight red card in the 42nd minute. The referee added 13 minutes to the first half of the match.

PHOTO. A fan ran onto the field in the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United with a Palestinian flag