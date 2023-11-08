RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The curse of ten Hag? Man United lose two more players in the match against Copenhagen

The curse of ten Hag? Man United lose two more players in the match against Copenhagen

Yesterday, 16:38
Ileana Sanchez
The curse of ten Hag? Man United lose two more players in the match against Copenhagen

The game against Copenhagen in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League started almost perfectly for Manchester United, with Rasmus Høilund scoring two goals in the first half hour and the Devils leading 2-0. However, that was the only good news for Erik ten Hag's team today.

Between the first and second goals United lost another centre-back - Jonny Evans suffered a knee injury and left the field in the fifteenth minute due to the injury. Evans will join other defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and defensive midfielder Casemiro in the club's infirmary. Varane recovered in good time and replaced Evans.

Manchester United's next loss was Marcus Rashford. The experienced striker of the Devils received a red card for a very brutal foul against an opponent at the end of the first half.

By the way, because of all the pauses, the referee added thirteen minutes to the first half. This time was enough time for Copenhagen to make a comeback. In the 45th minute Mohamed Elyounoussi scored one goal, and before the half-time whistle Diogo Gonçalves restored parity in the score 2:2.

