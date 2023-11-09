"He just stuck his leg out". Manchester United legends speak out about Rashford's sending off

Manchester United legends Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes do not believe that current team leader Marcus Rashford received a fair red card.

The footballer was fired in the first half of the Champions League match against Copenhagen. The Englishman played roughly against the opposing team's defender Elias Jelerte. After checking the video replays (VAR), referee Donatas Rumšas showed the player a red card.

"By no means was it a red card. Marcus was simply trying to put his foot in front of the ball. He wasn't even looking at the ball. In the controversial footage seen by the referee, it looked terrible. It was not a malicious act and it is not a serious foul "Hargreaves told TNT Sports.

Scholes also expressed doubts about the competence of the referees appointed for the match.

"Rashford put his foot out to intercept the ball, he didn't even look at the player. There is a question about the referees' understanding of the game," Scholes said.