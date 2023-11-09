RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news "He just stuck his leg out". Manchester United legends speak out about Rashford's sending off

"He just stuck his leg out". Manchester United legends speak out about Rashford's sending off

Football news Today, 07:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
"He just stuck his leg out". Manchester United legends speak out about Rashford's sending off Photo: Manchester United Twitter

Manchester United legends Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes do not believe that current team leader Marcus Rashford received a fair red card.

The footballer was fired in the first half of the Champions League match against Copenhagen. The Englishman played roughly against the opposing team's defender Elias Jelerte. After checking the video replays (VAR), referee Donatas Rumšas showed the player a red card.

"By no means was it a red card. Marcus was simply trying to put his foot in front of the ball. He wasn't even looking at the ball. In the controversial footage seen by the referee, it looked terrible. It was not a malicious act and it is not a serious foul "Hargreaves told TNT Sports.

Scholes also expressed doubts about the competence of the referees appointed for the match.

"Rashford put his foot out to intercept the ball, he didn't even look at the player. There is a question about the referees' understanding of the game," Scholes said.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Champions League
Popular news
Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents
Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League
The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place
Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record
The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed
Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023