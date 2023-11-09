Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag expressed his opinion on the referee's decision to send off midfielder Marcus Rashford in the match against Copenhagen.

The teams met in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage, and the England forward was sent off in the 42nd minute of the game. The striker saw a red card in front of him for a flagrant foul, although in that episode he could have acted unintentionally. After consultations, the chief referee decided to send off the player.

“The referee took too long to think about issuing a red card... This kind of game should never take place, this does not apply to football. The decision must be made, I agree with that. There were three difficult moments,” journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes ten Hag as saying.

Let us remind you that after the defeat, Manchester United dropped to last place in the group. Now the Red Devils have only three points.

But “Copenhagen” took second place in the standings, gaining four points after four games.