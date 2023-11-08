A resplendent victory for Copenhagen and Bayern Munich's advancement to the play-off stage. Group A

In Group A, the matches of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League took place. Bayern Munich hosted Galatasaray at their home ground, while Manchester United traveled to Copenhagen.

Copenhagen - Manchester United 4:3

The first half of the match was filled with events. On the third minute, Manchester United took the lead with a goal by Haaland. After 25 minutes, the Norwegian doubled the lead for the Mancunians. However, Manchester United's game unraveled from there. First, on the 42nd minute, Rashford received a red card, and three minutes later, Copenhagen reduced the deficit. The referee added 13 minutes to the first half, which was enough time for Copenhagen to level the score with a penalty by Goncalves.

In the second half, Copenhagen looked sharper, but Manchester United managed to regain the lead. On the 69th minute, after a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, and Bruno Fernandes converted it.

Manchester United defended reasonably well with a man down, but they couldn't maintain their narrow lead. On the 83rd minute, after a corner kick, Lucas Lerager scored a goal. The hosts needed just four minutes, and they went ahead with a goal by Bargey.

Bayern Munich - Galatasaray 2:1

Bayern Munich had better control of the ball and slightly more opportunities to score. Galatasaray tried to respond with their moments, but they couldn't finish their chances. The first half ended goalless.

In the second half, the Munich side continued to dominate the match and added some sharpness. This was enough to score. In the 80th minute, Harry Kane put Bayern Munich ahead. Six minutes later, the English striker completed his brace. In injury time, Galatasaray restored some intrigue in the match, but it was not enough for the Turkish team.

Thanks to a comfortable victory over Galatasaray, Munich secured their place in the play-off stage.