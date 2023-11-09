Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund led the English club's top scorers this season.

Yesterday, the Danish football player scored a double against Copenhagen in the fourth round match of the group stage of the Champions League. By the way, the forward’s efforts did not help and his team lost with a score of 3:4.

It is interesting that for Hojlund these goals were the fourth and fifth in the current Champions League and he is the team’s top scorer not only in this tournament, but in general. However, the most interesting thing is that the young talent has not yet scored a single goal in an English Premier League match.

After Manchester United's defeat to Copenhagen, Heilund said that this result was due to Marcus Rashford being sent off in the first half.

Hojlund noted that the team had good control of the game before the sending off. However, after this incident, Manchester United's squad was reduced by one player, which changed the course of the match.

The striker also emphasized that the faith and support of the spectators helped Copenhagen maintain their advantage.