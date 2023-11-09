RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat

Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat

Football news Today, 01:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Photo: Manchester United Twitter

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund led the English club's top scorers this season.

Yesterday, the Danish football player scored a double against Copenhagen in the fourth round match of the group stage of the Champions League. By the way, the forward’s efforts did not help and his team lost with a score of 3:4.

It is interesting that for Hojlund these goals were the fourth and fifth in the current Champions League and he is the team’s top scorer not only in this tournament, but in general. However, the most interesting thing is that the young talent has not yet scored a single goal in an English Premier League match.

After Manchester United's defeat to Copenhagen, Heilund said that this result was due to Marcus Rashford being sent off in the first half.

Hojlund noted that the team had good control of the game before the sending off. However, after this incident, Manchester United's squad was reduced by one player, which changed the course of the match.

The striker also emphasized that the faith and support of the spectators helped Copenhagen maintain their advantage.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Champions League
Popular news
The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match
Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement
Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match
"It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United
Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:01 Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:22 Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:17 Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced Football news Today, 00:14 Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Football Today West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023