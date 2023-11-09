RU RU NG NG
"It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United

Football news Today, 00:03
"It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Photo: UEFA Twitter

Copenhagen head coach Jakob Neestrup summed up the results of his team's sensational victory over Manchester United.

The meeting took place as part of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League and ended with a score of 4:3 in favor of the Danes. The English team took the lead twice but were unable to maintain their lead.

"It was a crazy match when you look at it as a whole. We played great in the previous three matches, but we only got one point. So, if you look at it, I think four points are deserved for us. We've played four games now and we deserve second place in the group. Copenhagen's main goal is to remain in the Champions League after the new year," Neestrup was quoted as saying by the official UEFA website.

Copenhagen moved up to second place in the Group A standings with four points after four matches.

At the same time, Manchester United is in fourth place with three points.

