"This is bad for both me and Hansi Flick" – Enrique comments on squad issues ahead of Barcelona clash

Coach laments injuries
Football news Today, 07:19
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ahead of the Champions League Matchday 2 showdown between PSG and Barcelona, set for October 1, Parisian head coach Luis Enrique highlighted the serious personnel challenges facing both teams.

Details: According to the coach, both sides are missing as many as 5–6 key players. Such losses, he believes, will negatively affect not only the quality of play but also the fans’ interest, as star players from both teams will be sidelined for this high-profile clash.

Enrique emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset despite the difficult situation. He added that PSG has enough resources to cope with the setback.

"We need to stay positive, even though it’s easy to fall into negativity. It’s a pity that 5–6 key players from PSG and Barcelona won’t be able to take part in the match—this is bad for both me, for Hansi Flick, and for fans of both teams," Enrique noted.

The Parisian boss also commented separately on the injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha:

"There’s no concrete update yet, we’re waiting for tomorrow’s examinations. But this is a normal situation; we need to remain calm. We have enough resources to handle it, and the fans’ support will also be crucial," said the coach after the win over Auxerre.

Recall: Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha sustained injuries in the Ligue 1 match against Auxerre.

