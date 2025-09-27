Prediction on game Brest Total over 1 Odds: 1.51 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the sixth round of Ligue 1, Angers will host Brest on home turf. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, with kickoff at 17:15. Here’s my betting preview for this encounter.

Angers vs Brest: match preview

Last season, Angers managed to cling to their Ligue 1 status, finishing with 36 points from 34 matches—just three points clear of the relegation zone. The start of the new campaign suggests another survival battle is on the horizon. After a 1-0 win over Paris FC in the opening round, Angers have failed to register another victory, recording two draws and two defeats. With five points from five games, they currently sit 13th in the table—just a single point above the relegation zone.

Brest are close to Angers in the standings, and their start has been far from ideal as well. Last season, the team competed in the UEFA Champions League and took ninth place in Ligue 1. However, this campaign began unconvincingly: Brest went winless in the first four rounds—one draw and three defeats. Only in the latest matchday did they manage to thrash Nice 4-1 at home. This puts Brest at four points, one less than Angers, sitting 14th with a goal difference of 9:11. Notably, Brest boast a potent attack—nine goals scored, the fifth-best tally in the league and the best outside the top six. This gives hope that the team will gather momentum as the season progresses.

Match facts and head-to-head

Angers are winless in four consecutive matches: two draws and two defeats.

Brest have won just one of their last six matches.

Brest have scored at least one goal in each of their last ten matches.

Angers have failed to keep a clean sheet in four straight games.

In their most recent head-to-head, Brest defeated Angers 2-0.

Probable lineups

Angers: Koffi; Arcus, Kamara, Lefort, Ekomi; Mouton, Belkebla, Belhdiem; Raolisoa, Piter, Kalumba

Brest: Coudet; Lokko, Dias, Chardonnet, Lala; Magnetti, Chotar; Mboup, Doumbia, Del Castillo; Ajorque

Prediction

Both teams are languishing near the bottom of the table, but Brest have shown more substance in their play, consistently finding the net even if they’re dropping points. The emphatic win over Nice is a strong indicator that Brest can deliver results. My pick: Brest to score at least one goal in this match.