New injury setbacks ahead of Barcelona clash: Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha pick up knocks

PSG's injury list grows longer
Football news Today, 02:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Parisian club faces fresh selection issues on the eve of their Champions League showdown with Barcelona. In the match against Auxerre, two key players—Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—suffered injuries.

Details: The Portuguese midfielder left the pitch as early as the 36th minute, making way for Achraf Hakimi, while the Georgian midfielder did not return for the second half. Their participation in the Champions League fixture on October 1 remains uncertain.

As a result, the number of injured players in PSG's squad has risen to six. Previously, PSG had already lost Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Marquinhos, and João Neves. Midfielder Fabián Ruiz is also a doubt for the upcoming matches.

Reminder: The French Super Cup match between PSG and Marseille will take place in Kuwait.

