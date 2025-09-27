Once again, the Middle East! The French Super Cup clash between PSG and Marseille to be held in Kuwait

An unconventional venue for the final

This year, the French Super Cup will take place in Kuwait. It marks the second consecutive season the Super Cup is being staged in the Middle East—last year's match unfolded at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Details: According to The Athletic, the showdown is set for January 8, 2026, at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, which boasts a capacity of 58,000 spectators.

This season, PSG have claimed the Ligue 1 title and lifted the French Cup, while Marseille earned their Super Cup berth by finishing runners-up in the league. This will be only the second time the two sides meet in the final—PSG triumphed in 2020, while Marseille took the honors in 2010.

Since 2009, the French Super Cup has frequently been played outside France, and Kuwait is no stranger to major football tournaments—having hosted the Gulf Cup in 2017 and 2024. However, the decision to stage the match in Kuwait has drawn criticism from human rights groups over concerns related to the country's human rights record.

