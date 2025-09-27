RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Once again, the Middle East! The French Super Cup clash between PSG and Marseille to be held in Kuwait

Once again, the Middle East! The French Super Cup clash between PSG and Marseille to be held in Kuwait

An unconventional venue for the final
Football news Today, 06:32
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Fofana to miss Chelsea's next three matches. The reason revealed https://x.com/Be_OM13/status/1971587869426020491

This year, the French Super Cup will take place in Kuwait. It marks the second consecutive season the Super Cup is being staged in the Middle East—last year's match unfolded at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Details: According to The Athletic, the showdown is set for January 8, 2026, at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, which boasts a capacity of 58,000 spectators.

This season, PSG have claimed the Ligue 1 title and lifted the French Cup, while Marseille earned their Super Cup berth by finishing runners-up in the league. This will be only the second time the two sides meet in the final—PSG triumphed in 2020, while Marseille took the honors in 2010.

Since 2009, the French Super Cup has frequently been played outside France, and Kuwait is no stranger to major football tournaments—having hosted the Gulf Cup in 2017 and 2024. However, the decision to stage the match in Kuwait has drawn criticism from human rights groups over concerns related to the country's human rights record.

Reminder: Marquinhos will miss the Champions League match against Barcelona.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Related Team News
Ousmane Dembélé reveals who congratulated him first on winning the Ballon d’Or Football news Yesterday, 16:50 Ousmane Dembélé reveals who congratulated him first on winning the Ballon d’Or
Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain waves as he warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 06:32 Official: Marquinhos will miss the match against Barcelona
Roberto De Zerbi manager of Olympique Marseille Football news 25 sep 2025, 14:46 Luck or mercy? Roberto De Zerbi escapes serious punishment
"Lots of strength to you, little brother" – Dembélé reacts to Gavi's injury Football news 24 sep 2025, 16:10 "Lots of strength to you, little brother" – Dembélé reacts to Gavi's injury
Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news 24 sep 2025, 05:39 Galácticos are back! Florentino Pérez wants to sign Vitinha
Ousmane Dembélé shares Ballon d'Or triumph with PSG Football news 24 sep 2025, 04:52 One for all! Ousmane Dembélé shares Ballon d'Or triumph with PSG
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores