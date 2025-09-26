Prediction on game Win Monaco Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 27, as part of the sixth round of France’s Ligue 1, Lorient will host Monaco at home. For an in-depth look at the game and a prediction for this match, read on below.

Match preview

After five rounds, Lorient have picked up just four points and are sitting 17th in the league table. The team, along with Metz, has the weakest defense in the championship, having already conceded 13 goals. This was largely due to a heavy home defeat against Lille: in that match, Olivier Pantaloni’s side were thrashed 7-1, with all the goals coming in the second half and five of them after the 77th minute. In addition to that game, they lost to Auxerre (0-1) and Marseille (0-4). In the second round, the team managed a victory over Rennes: playing with nine men from the 11th minute, Rennes eventually ran out of steam and conceded four unanswered goals. In the fifth round, the "Merlus" earned their fourth point with a 1-1 draw away to Le Havre.

Pantaloni’s team has no problem ceding initiative to their opponents, hoping for disciplined defending and vertical attacks, but so far they have struggled in both aspects, which has impacted their results.

Monaco are among the league leaders: after five rounds, they have collected 12 points and sit atop the table thanks to a superior goal difference. It’s worth noting that four Ligue 1 clubs currently have 12 points each. Monaco’s only loss came against Lille (0-1), while they have beaten Le Havre (3-1), Strasbourg (3-2), Auxerre (2-1), and Metz (5-2). Between league matches, Adi Hütter’s side traveled to Brugge for a match against the local team, suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat, with their only goal coming in stoppage time of the second half.

The Monegasques play fast-paced attacking football, often utilizing the flanks, where Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati is shining — he has scored three goals in two matches and is proving to be a real wild card for the royal club.

Probable lineups

Lorient: Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Faye; Le Bris, Avom, Abergel, Kouassi; Tosin, Karim; M. Bamba

Mónaco: Kohn; Teze, Dier, Kehrer, Ouattara; Akliouche, Camara, A. Bamba, Minamino; Biereth, Balogun

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Monaco have one win and there have been four draws

Lorient have lost four of their last six matches

Monaco have won four of their last six matches

Prediction

Despite some tough games, Monaco continue to prove their quality, snatching victories in almost every match. Lorient have looked frankly weak at the start of the season and will need a lot of luck to pick up any points here. My prediction: Monaco to win at 1.65.