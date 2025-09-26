Official: Marquinhos will miss the match against Barcelona

PSG loses its captain ahead of the Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Bad news for Luis Enrique.

Details: Today, the official website of French club PSG published a medical report stating that the team’s captain, 31-year-old Brazilian Marquinhos, will not be able to help his side in the second round of the Champions League against Catalan giants Barcelona.

According to the statement, Marquinhos, who is suffering from a left quadriceps injury, will continue his treatment for the next several weeks, ruling him out of the clash against Barcelona scheduled for this Wednesday.

The participation of João Neves, Désiré Doué, and Ousmane Dembélé also remains in doubt as they continue their rehabilitation process.

