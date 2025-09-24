One for all! Ousmane Dembélé shares Ballon d'Or triumph with PSG

The club gave a warm welcome to their new Ballon d'Or winner.

A monumental moment for the Parisian club and Dembélé himself.

Details: On the official Paris Saint-Germain page, fans were treated to photos and videos capturing the heartfelt celebration as the squad welcomed their new Ballon d'Or winner—PSG midfielder Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé brought the prestigious trophy to the club’s training ground, where every member of the team had the chance to snap a photo alongside the world’s best player of the past season.

“Now that you’ve won the Ballon d’Or, I want you to always come in a suit!” Achraf Hakimi joked with a smile, addressing Dembélé.

🌕 « Maintenant que tu es Ballon d'Or, je veux que tu viennes tout le temps en costume ! » 🤵‍♂️😂



Le retour du Ballon d'Or 2025 au Campus PSG !#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/Free88Exxm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 23, 2025

Head coach Luis Enrique’s reaction was especially entertaining. He greeted Dembélé with the words: “Oh, Ousmane Dembélé—the Ballon d'Or!” before embracing his star player warmly.

This past Monday, Ousmane Dembélé clinched his first-ever Ballon d'Or, edging out his main rival from Barcelona, Lamine Yamal.