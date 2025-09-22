Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d’Or

The sixth French player in history.

Today, September 22, the Ballon d’Or ceremony took place. The evening’s top award went to PSG captain Ousmane Dembélé.

Details: The French winger quite predictably beat Lamine Yamal in the voting and was named the best player of the 2024-2025 season. Thanks to Dembélé, France surpassed Germany and Italy in the number of players who have won the Ballon d’Or, as the winger became the sixth Frenchman to receive football’s most prestigious individual award.

The very first picture of our new Ballon d'Or!



OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/CKvDECZX63 — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

France also matched Argentina in total awards, although in the South American country all seven awards were won by a single player — Lionel Messi.

Reminder: Last season, Dembélé played 53 matches for PSG, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists. With the Parisians, the winger achieved a treble: Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions League. Likewise, his coach Luis Enrique received the Johan Cruyff Award.