RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d’Or

Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d’Or

The sixth French player in history.
Football news Today, 16:48
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d’Or Getty Images

Today, September 22, the Ballon d’Or ceremony took place. The evening’s top award went to PSG captain Ousmane Dembélé.

Details: The French winger quite predictably beat Lamine Yamal in the voting and was named the best player of the 2024-2025 season. Thanks to Dembélé, France surpassed Germany and Italy in the number of players who have won the Ballon d’Or, as the winger became the sixth Frenchman to receive football’s most prestigious individual award.

France also matched Argentina in total awards, although in the South American country all seven awards were won by a single player — Lionel Messi.

Reminder: Last season, Dembélé played 53 matches for PSG, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists. With the Parisians, the winger achieved a treble: Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions League. Likewise, his coach Luis Enrique received the Johan Cruyff Award.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
The best! Official: PSG are the top team of the 2024/25 season Football news Today, 16:14 The best! Official: PSG are the top team of the 2024/25 season
Official! Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper of the 2024/25 season Football news Today, 15:47 Official! Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper of the 2024/25 season
Luis Enrique. Football news Today, 15:34 Official: Luis Enrique named best coach of the season
Luis Enrique. Football news Today, 14:00 Heading to Paris? PSG to face Marseille significantly weakened
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's third goal Football news Today, 13:22 Harry Kane ranked 13th among the world's best players of last season
Jude Bellingham ranks 23rd in the Ballon d'Or standings Football news Today, 12:30 Jude Bellingham ranks 23rd in the Ballon d'Or standings
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores