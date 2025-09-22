RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Luis Enrique named best coach of the season

No surprises here.
Football news Today, 15:34
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Luis Enrique. Getty Images

Usually, the top honors go to the champions, and the France Football Coach of the Year award followed suit this time. PSG head coach Luis Enrique has clinched the Johan Cruyff Award.

Details: The Spanish coach, who delivered Paris their first Champions League triumph, was named the best coach of the season, beating out Antonio Conte of Napoli, Hansi Flick of Barcelona, Enzo Maresca of Chelsea, and Arne Slot of Liverpool.

Reminder: Under Enrique’s leadership, PSG won their first-ever treble, adding triumphs in Ligue 1 and the French Cup to the Champions League title. The Parisians also lifted the UEFA Super Cup.

The Spanish coach has been in charge of PSG since 2023, and at this very moment, he is overseeing a league match against Marseille. Unlike their coach, some of the star players of the reigning Champions League winners are indeed present in Paris.

