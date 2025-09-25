RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Manchester City vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025

Manchester City vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester City vs Burnley prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Manchester City Manchester City
English Premier League (Round 6) 27 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Burnley Burnley
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 6 in the Premier League takes place this Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City will host Burnley. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Manchester City are still feeling the effects of a recent dip in form: just one win in their last four league outings is well below the standards expected by their fans. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola’s side maintains its attacking potency, regularly opening the scoring and netting at least twice at home. Defensive consistency, however, remains an issue — and that has cost them points against direct rivals.

But at the Etihad, the Citizens remain a formidable force: six wins in their last seven Premier League home fixtures underline their dominance on home soil. Erling Haaland continues to be the key figure up front, spearheading the attack. He’s ably supported by Doku and Foden, whose pace can tear open the flanks. Injuries persist, but City’s squad depth allows them to sustain a high level of performance.

Burnley, under Scott Parker, have endured a rocky start to the campaign. Just one win in five matches and a leaky defense have left the Clarets near the bottom of the table. Still, Burnley know how to find the net — they’ve scored in nine of their last eleven Premier League matches. Defensive stability is lacking, but the team tries to compensate with an aggressive attacking approach.

Burnley’s away form is a real concern: three consecutive defeats and eight goals conceded. Despite this, they continue to play open football, often resulting in high-scoring affairs with three or more goals. Given the quality of the opposition, it will be tough for the visitors to claim points, but there’s a real chance they could trouble City’s backline.

Probable line-ups

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Dias, Aké, Gvardiol, O’Riley, Reijnders, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland
  • Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Hartman, Esteve, Ekdal, Laurent, Cullen, Florentino, Anthony, Foster, Chauna

Match facts and head-to-head

  • City have won 6 of their last 7 Premier League home matches.
  • Burnley have lost three straight away games, conceding 8 goals in the process.
  • Manchester City have beaten Burnley at home in each of their last 7 league meetings, with over 2.5 goals scored in 6 of those.

Prediction

Manchester City should make their class and home advantage count. They score plenty, though their defense isn’t always watertight — giving the visitors a chance to find the net. The recommended bet here is “Manchester City to win and over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Manchester City Win & Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
