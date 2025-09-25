Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Premier League matchday six will take place on Saturday at Elland Road, where Leeds will host Bournemouth. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, as there’s a high probability of success.

Match preview

Under Daniel Farke, Leeds are gradually finding their confidence. The win over Wolverhampton was their second of the season and showed that their attack can deliver results. However, defensive issues persist: the club has now failed to keep a clean sheet in 18 of their last 19 matches.

At home, Leeds know how to find the net but rarely hold onto a comfortable lead. The key factor remains the form of forwards Calvert-Lewin and Okafor, who are capable of creating chances even against deep-lying opponents. However, the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Lukas Perry increases the defensive risks, meaning Leeds will once again rely on their attacking effectiveness.

Bournemouth, led by Andoni Iraola, are enjoying a vibrant spell, albeit not without setbacks. The draw against Newcastle ended their winning streak, but it showed that the team has learned to defend smartly. Still, even in defensive setups, the Cherries create plenty of chances and almost always score, especially away from home.

In attack, Semenyo and Evanilson stand out, both capable of deciding the outcome at any moment. The main weakness remains defensive instability, and the absence of several key players makes the team vulnerable to high pressing. Nevertheless, Bournemouth travel to Elland Road with ambition and confidence that they can force Leeds into an open game.

Probable lineups

Leeds : Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Aaronson, Stach, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Aaronson, Stach, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor Bournemouth: Petrovic, Jimenez, Senesi, Truffer, Diakite, Scott, Brooks, Tavernier, Adams, Semenyo, Evanilson

Match facts and head-to-head

Leeds have conceded in 18 of their last 19 Premier League matches.

Bournemouth have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 17 away league games.

Head-to-head at Elland Road has often produced high-scoring encounters.

Prediction

Both teams have defensive issues but know how to carve out chances. Leeds consistently create opportunities at home, while Bournemouth play on the front foot away and rarely leave without scoring. We believe the best bet here is 'Both teams to score' at odds of 1.74.