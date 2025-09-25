RU RU ES ES FR FR
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
English Premier League (Round 6) 27 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Liverpool Liverpool
One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 6 will take place on Saturday at Selhurst Park in London, where Crystal Palace host Liverpool. I’m offering a bet on an outcome with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Under Oliver Glasner’s guidance, Crystal Palace have been a pleasant surprise with their consistency. The Eagles are unbeaten in 11 straight Premier League matches and have confidently climbed into the upper half of the table. The Londoners have learned how to pick up points even in tough encounters, though their defense occasionally falters.

At home, Palace are traditionally strong: eight matches unbeaten and three clean sheets this season underline the hosts’ serious intent. Jean-Philippe Mateta stands out in attack, while Kamada and Pino add creativity in midfield. However, injuries could trouble the Eagles — without Sarr and Edouard, the team loses some pace up front.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool continue their winning run and have yet to drop a single point this season. The Reds top the league, boasting the most goals scored, though they have conceded more than several rivals. Many of their wins have come in dramatic late fashion — showing character, but also hinting that their play is still short of perfection.

On the road, Liverpool have been pushed hard: their last three away victories have all come by the narrowest of margins. Salah remains the main threat up front, while Van Dijk and Konate anchor the defense. However, Ekitike's suspension and Leoni’s injury slightly limit Slot’s options. Despite their favorite status, the visitors are in for no easy ride in London.

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Munoz, Guehi, Wharton, Hughes, Pino, Kamada, Mateta
  • Liverpool: Alisson, Kerkez, Konate, Van Dijk, Bradley, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Isak

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches.
  • Liverpool have won all five of their opening matches this season.
  • Last season, the teams played out a 0-1 and a 1-1, with Palace putting up a fierce fight in both encounters.

Prediction

Crystal Palace know how to make life difficult for top clubs and look very solid at home. Liverpool are strong right now, but their victories often come by the narrowest of margins. I expect a hard-fought match and I’m backing “Crystal Palace with a (+1.0) handicap” at odds of 1.55.

