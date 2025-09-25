Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Premier League Matchday 6 will take place on Saturday, September 27, at Stamford Bridge in London, where Chelsea host Brighton. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering excellent value for success.

Match preview

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea had a rough outing in the previous round, falling to Manchester United and snapping their impressive unbeaten run. Despite that, the Blues continue to post outstanding attacking numbers and remain one of the Premier League’s most prolific sides.

On home turf, the Blues are traditionally formidable: nine wins in their last eleven matches at Stamford Bridge and several clean sheets underline their confidence in London. Chelsea are currently dealing with some personnel issues — Robert Sánchez is unavailable, while Badiashile, Colwill, and Lavia are out injured. However, the squad’s depth allows Maresca to shuffle his tactics, and the likes of João Pedro and Estevão are expected to inject creativity up front.

Brighton, under Fabian Hürzeler, just can’t seem to find consistency. The Seagulls squandered a 2-0 lead against Tottenham and continue to make costly defensive errors. The side sits in the lower half of the table, with just one win from their opening five matches.

Their away form is also a concern: defeats at Everton and Bournemouth highlight their vulnerability on the road. Still, Brighton’s attack is always capable of troubling opponents — they almost always score away from home, but keeping a clean sheet has become a major challenge.

Probable lineups

Chelsea : Jørgensen, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Palmer, Pedro Neto, João Pedro, Estevão

: Jørgensen, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Palmer, Pedro Neto, João Pedro, Estevão Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Mitoma, Gruda, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter

Match facts and head-to-head

Chelsea have won 9 of their last 11 home Premier League matches.

Brighton have yet to win away from home this season (2 defeats).

Brighton have lost on both of their last two visits to Stamford Bridge.

Prediction

Chelsea have every reason to feel confident at home — their winning run in London and head-to-head record both point in their favor. Brighton’s inconsistency and defensive frailties make it a tall order for them to take any points. Back a Chelsea win at odds of 1.83.