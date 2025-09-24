RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions West Bromwich vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025

West Bromwich vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
West Bromwich vs Leicester prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
West Bromwich West Bromwich
EFL Championship (Round 7) 26 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, West Bromwich, The Hawthorns
Leicester Leicester
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.77
One of the fixtures of the Championship’s Matchday 7 will take place on Friday at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, where the local side West Bromwich Albion will host Leicester City. Here’s a bet suggestion for the outcome of this encounter, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Ryan Mason, West Bromwich kicked off the season confidently, collecting 10 points from the first four rounds, but then suffered back-to-back defeats against Derby County and Middlesbrough. The Baggies look organized defensively (just 6 goals conceded in six games), but they’re struggling in attack—Mason’s men have scored more than one goal in a match only once in their last seven outings.

The main issue for the Baggies is a lack of creativity in the final third and inconsistent results amid squad rotation. The upcoming match will be a true test of their resilience, especially given the pressure after recent setbacks. Improving attacking efficiency is the key to climbing back into the leading pack.

Leicester, meanwhile, appear more assured and currently sit among the Championship’s top four. Martí Cifuentes’ side are unbeaten in four straight rounds, including a tough goalless draw against league leaders Coventry (0-0), and remain solid at the back—only two clubs have conceded fewer goals since the start of the season.

However, the Foxes also have their own attacking issues: Jordan Ayew has scored just once, and Patson Daka is still searching for his first goal of the new campaign. Despite this, their performance with ten men against Oxford (2-2) highlighted the team’s strong mentality. Now, Leicester have a real chance to break into the top three, and motivation for the trip to West Bromwich will be sky-high.

Probable lineups

  • West Bromwich: Griffiths, Gilchrist, Phillips, Mepham, Styles, Collier, Molumby, Wallace, Price, Johnston, Heggebø
  • Leicester: Stolarczyk, Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Thomas, Soumaré, Winks, Fatawu, James, Mavididi, Ayew

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leicester are unbeaten in their last four matches.
  • West Brom have scored more than one goal in just one of their last seven games.
  • Leicester have won the last two head-to-head meetings by an aggregate score of 5-1.

Prediction

This promises to be a closely contested battle, given both teams’ attacking struggles. However, Leicester have the edge in quality and squad depth, along with a positive run of results. We believe the visitors are closer to victory, and recommend betting on “Under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.77.

