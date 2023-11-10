The Football Association will not impose a disqualification on Sterling

The Football Association of England will not impose a disqualification on Sterling for throwing an object into the stands, as reported by journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

After the investigation, it has been revealed that Raheem Sterling will not face any disqualification. During the Tottenham vs. Chelsea match, a fan threw an object at Chelsea player Cole Palmer, hitting him on the leg. This incident occurred after the midfielder equalized with a penalty.

As the Chelsea players returned to their half to resume the game, Sterling picked up the object and threw it back into the crowd in the stands. Initially, the incident went unnoticed by the match officials, but a video of this action surfaced on social media.

Previously, the FA has disqualified players for similar actions. In 2022, Tottenham forward Richarlison received a one-match suspension for throwing a lit flare back into the stands. In 2008, Didier Drogba was suspended for 3 matches after throwing a coin at Burnley fans.