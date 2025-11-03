Saleng on fire as Mamelodi and Pirates share the spoils. The symbolic team of Matchday 11 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of Betway Premiership matchday 11

This past weekend saw the conclusion of matchday 11 of the current South African Betway Premiership season.

On Friday, October 31, Siwelele pulled off a surprise win over Sekhukhune, while Kaizer Chiefs snatched a victory against Durban City. November 1 treated fans to the headline clash of the round between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, which ended in a draw. Polokwane and Richards Bay also couldn't find a winner, while Orbit College and AmaZulu each secured confident victories.

On Sunday, November 2, TS Galaxy defeated Stellenbosch, and Golden Arrows thrashed Marumo Gallants.

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of matchday 11 in the South African Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper: Ira Eliezer Tape (TS Galaxy)

The 28-year-old Ivorian shot-stopper put in a stellar performance against Stellenbosch. Tape was rock-solid between the sticks, making six crucial saves. Not only did he keep a clean sheet, but his heroics also helped his team secure a vital win, earning him the Man of the Match award.

Right-back: Thuso Moleleki (Orbit College)

Moleleki couldn't cement his place at Orlando Pirates and was loaned out to Orbit College. Here, the 25-year-old has truly come into his own, already notching up five goal contributions in eight matches. Against Magesi, he was on the pitch for just over an hour but managed to score and provide an assist for Wagabe.

Centre-back: Inacio Miguel Ferreira Santos (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Angola international has been a pillar of consistency this season and remains a reliable anchor in the heart of the Chiefs' defence. Against Durban City, Santos was outstanding in his duties, as the stats confirm: 1 tackle, 1 interception, 4 ball recoveries, 9 clearances, and a 65% duel success rate.

Centre-back: Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates)

Since his move from TS Galaxy, Seema has established himself in the Pirates’ starting lineup, locking down the centre-back position. Against Mamelodi, he and his defensive partners managed to shut down a powerful opposing attack and even missed a golden chance to score early in the second half. Ultimately, Lebone was named Man of the Match for Pirates.

Left-back: Solomon Letsoenyo (TS Galaxy)

Letsoenyo has locked down the left flank for TS Galaxy, showing no sign of letting his standards slip. In the last match, the full-back joined in attacks and was rock-solid defensively, racking up 7 clearances, 1 blocked shot, 2 interceptions, and a 50% duel success rate.

Central midfielder: Ayabulela Maxwele (Golden Arrows)

Maxwele has already netted twice in the Carling Knockout, where the Arrows have marched all the way to the semifinals. Against Marumo, he didn’t get on the scoresheet but orchestrated Golden Arrows’ attacks with four key passes, three successful dribbles, and an 80% duel win rate.

Central midfielder: Isaac Cisse (Golden Arrows)

The 19-year-old Ivorian is gradually becoming a key figure for Golden Arrows. Against Marumo, Cisse started for the first time and proved coach Manqoba Mngqithi right in his trust. Isaac scored and put in a tremendous shift in the heart of midfield.

Central midfielder: Hendrick Ekstein (AmaZulu)

Ekstein has kicked off his fifth season at AmaZulu, and despite his veteran status, he continues to impress. The 34-year-old midfielder bagged a brace against Chippa United, lifting AmaZulu to fifth in the standings. So far this season, Hendrick has racked up four goals and two assists.

𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗥𝗦



7️⃣ Sede Jnr Dion 🏹

6️⃣ Iqraam Rayners 👆

6️⃣ Bradley Grobler 🦔

5️⃣ Seluleko Mahlambi 🚀

4️⃣ Hendrick Ekstein 🐍

4️⃣ Thando Ngwenya 🐍

4️⃣ Tashreeq Matthews 👆

4️⃣ Langelihle Phili 🍇 #BetwayPrem#UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/2ShmNoYEMb — #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) November 2, 2025

Left winger: Edmore Chirambadare (Magesi)

Despite Magesi’s defeat to Orbit College, Chirambadare turned in a top performance. The 33-year-old scored his first goal of the season, created a clear scoring chance, delivered five incisive passes, dribbled at defenders, and fired four shots at goal. While his play had its flaws, he was still the standout for his side.

Right winger: Monnapule Saleng (Orbit College)

Like Moleleki, Saleng is on loan at Orbit College from Orlando Pirates and has been trying to replicate his best Pirates form in recent matches. Monnapule converted a penalty, provided an assist, and came close to a brace. He injected pace, dribbled, threatened the goal, and was among the best on the pitch.

#MOTM🔥

Second MOTM award, a goal and an assist.

Monnapule Saleng, the man of the moment!

Thank you to all the Mswenkoboys supporters for your continuous support. 🙏🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/a6gjHTvtkc — Orbit College F.C. (@mswenkoboyz) November 1, 2025

Centre-forward: Khumalo Thokozani (Golden Arrows)

Thokozani made only his third appearance of the season but delivered a sensational display against Marumo. Coming on in the 57th minute, Khumalo bagged a brace and provided an assist, playing a pivotal role in Golden Arrows’ emphatic victory.

90+2' GOAL! T.Khumalo with his brace to seal the game



LGA 4️⃣-0️⃣ MG #SthendeWay #10betGoldenArrows pic.twitter.com/mNCrFajlc1 — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) November 2, 2025

𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗪𝗦 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗚𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗦🏹



Strikes from Junior Dion, Isaac Cisse & Thokozani Khumalo's brace saw Golden Arrows crush 10-men Marumo Gallants 4-0 in a Betway Premiership clash. pic.twitter.com/kBVQT5449K — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) November 2, 2025

Head coach: Pogiso Makhonye (Orbit College)

In recent matches, Makhonye has transformed his team’s play, guiding them to back-to-back wins and lifting them out of the relegation zone. The coach is gradually getting Monnapule Saleng back to his best, with goals against Richards Bay and Magesi. Up next for Orbit College is a tough run: matches against Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch, and Mamelodi Sundowns. This will be a true test for Makhonye’s side, but for now, it’s clear his team is hitting top form.