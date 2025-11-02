Lebone Seema satisfied with his maiden Man of the Match accolade for Orlando Pirates

Defender was key in keeping Mamelodi Sundowns at bay yesterday

Lebone Seema expressed delight at securing his maiden Man of the Match award yesterday when his Orlando Pirates drew against Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership match.

Seema has bulldozed his way into the Pirates starting line as regular starter Nkosinathi Sibisi has been side-lined because of the impressive former TS Galaxy defender.

His combination with captain and youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi has developed into one of the most dependable in the Betway Premiership.

One of is key displays at a packed Loftus Versveld was a bustling run from his half into the Sundowns one after playing a one two with Dansin. Seema found himself faced with Ronwen Wlliams to beat and a better option was passing to Moremi but his shot was saved by the Bafana Bafana shot-stopper.

“We knew that the game would be tough,” Seema told OP TV.

“Some games we might concede, some games we might not concede, but then even if we conceded it’s up to us to head up and continue marking and playing.

“It’s a first of many and I’m so happy I got it playing for Pirates.

“Firstly, I want to thank the fans for coming today. We know we’re playing in Pretoria today, we’re not playing at home, so they also important for our game.

“They are the ones that lift us even though we concede, we win, we lose or we draw.

“They are with us throughout, so I’d like to say thank you to them.”