ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lebone Seema satisfied with his maiden Man of the Match accolade for Orlando Pirates

Lebone Seema satisfied with his maiden Man of the Match accolade for Orlando Pirates

Defender was key in keeping Mamelodi Sundowns at bay yesterday
Football news Today, 06:08
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Orlando Pirates Lebone Seena earned Man of the Match against Mamelodi Sundowns yesterda.

Lebone Seema expressed delight at securing his maiden Man of the Match award yesterday when his Orlando Pirates drew against Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership match.

Seema has bulldozed his way into the Pirates starting line as regular starter Nkosinathi Sibisi has been side-lined because of the impressive former TS Galaxy defender.

His combination with captain and youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi has developed into one of the most dependable in the Betway Premiership.

One of is key displays at a packed Loftus Versveld was a bustling run from his half into the Sundowns one after playing a one two with Dansin. Seema found himself faced with Ronwen Wlliams to beat and a better option was passing to Moremi but his shot was saved by the Bafana Bafana shot-stopper.

“We knew that the game would be tough,” Seema told OP TV.

“Some games we might concede, some games we might not concede, but then even if we conceded it’s up to us to head up and continue marking and playing.

“It’s a first of many and I’m so happy I got it playing for Pirates.

“Firstly, I want to thank the fans for coming today. We know we’re playing in Pretoria today, we’re not playing at home, so they also important for our game.

“They are the ones that lift us even though we concede, we win, we lose or we draw.

“They are with us throughout, so I’d like to say thank you to them.”

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns FC News Mamelodi Sundowns FC Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Game News
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns Football news Today, 05:05 ‘That’s bullsh*t’: Sundowns coach Miugel Cardoso spits fire as he addresses his critics
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 03:05 Camren Dansin's brilliant goal for Orlando Pirates is a door opener for more youngsters at the club
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Football news Today, 02:16 Miguel Cardoso bemoans lack of firepower as Mamelodi Sundowns plays to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Football news 30 oct 2025, 07:51 Mamelodi Sundowns legend believes Santos and Reisinho are good finds for the club
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news 30 oct 2025, 07:08 Tshepang Moremi's screaming goal against Magesi was red card inspired
Mamelodi Sundowns to face Orlando Pirates without key midfielder Teboho Mokoena Football news 30 oct 2025, 04:59 Mamelodi Sundowns to face Orlando Pirates without key midfielder Teboho Mokoena
Related Team News
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news 30 oct 2025, 09:43 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news 28 oct 2025, 15:19 Moremi and Makgopa guide Orlando Pirates into the Carling Cup last four
Orlando Pirates vs Magesi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 28, 2025 Football news 28 oct 2025, 10:50 Orlando Pirates vs Magesi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 28, 2025
Related Tournament News
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 04:49 Kaizer Chiefs striker's move to Saudi Arabia fails
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 04:12 Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brando Peterson aiming to topple Mamelodi Sundowns goalminder Ronwen Williams from Bafana Bafana goalposts
Picture by Durban City Football news Today, 03:52 Gavin Hunt taking emotional strain on Durban City's lacklustre results
Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results Football news Yesterday, 16:11 Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results
Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes Football news 31 oct 2025, 13:59 Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes
Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news 30 oct 2025, 07:25 Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores