Coach Abdeslam Oaddou says more youngster will be given a chance after Dansin's cracker

Abdeslam Oaddou says Camren Dansin's brilliant goal for Orlando Pirates is a door opener for more youngsters at the club.

Camren Dansin’s scorching equaliser for Orlando Pirates has his coach, Abdeslam Oaddou, vowing to put more youngsters in the side’s starting line-up.

Dansin beat Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams hands down late in the second half to bring parity to the Betway Premiership match after Peter Shalulile scored for Sundowns.

It was a top class goal as the 20-year-old hit a loose ball same time with his left foot to send the sold-out Loftus Versveld crowd into delirium.

“Look, it’s difficult for a coach to start a youngster in a game of such magnitude,” said Oaddou after the game to SuperSport TV.

“If we had lost this game, everyone would tell you that the coach put a player without experience on the field.

The former Marumo Gallants coach said his love for youngsters stems from his time as a development coach early in his coaching career.

“As a coach, I have worked in development for about five or six years,” he said.

“You have to give these South African youth a chance and an opportunity to shine, and that’s what we did today in a very important game.

“I think this was a significant experience for him, and now we are giving him a chance to grow. It’s what I’m going to do moving forward: give opportunities to the youth. Especially South African youth; we really need to give them a chance.”

Pirates are third on the standings with 19 points after nine matches.