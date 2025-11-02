ES ES FR FR
Miguel Cardoso bemoans lack of firepower as Mamelodi Sundowns plays to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates

Sundowns coach says lack of the killer instinct upfront is their downfall
Football news Today, 02:16
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC MIguel Cardoso bemoans lack of firepower as Mamelodi Sundowns plays to a 1-1 against Orlando Pirates

Miguel Cardoso cites lack of firepower upfront for Mamelodi Sundowns as the reason behind their 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates.

Cardoso’s Sundowns went a goal up via striker Peter Shalulile but that was one of their few chances they created in this Betway Premiership humdinger played at Loftus Versveld.

The Portuguese mentor says the sold-out game against the Sea Robbers turned out exactly as he had anticipated.

“I predicted the match will be a very difficult match and, in the end, it was tactically well played,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

“Obviously, Sundowns with more time with the ball and Orlando Pirates with a patient second half just with long balls which is very difficult to deal with of course.”

“In the pitch, in some moments we didn’t allow the best football, I think that it’s clear also our options at the moment in the front are not helping too much to put more fire.

“We had to hold the substitutions because we knew we couldn’t play more than 20 minutes so I think it’s a fair result of what we saw in the pitch. Two teams very equal, third draw in the season, well the championship is open, let’s fight for it."

Sundowns remain atop of the Betway Premiership standing with 22 points after 11 matches.

