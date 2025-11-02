ES ES FR FR
'That's bullsh*t': Sundowns coach Miugel Cardoso spits fire as he addresses his critics

‘That’s bullsh*t’: Sundowns coach Miugel Cardoso spits fire as he addresses his critics

The Portuguese-born coach says he is being unfairly treated as he is not a defensive minded coach
Football news Today, 05:05
Mzwakhe Ngwenya
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns ‘That’s bullsh*t’: Sundowns coach spits fire as he addresses his critics

Miguel Cardoso had to bite his tongue at yesterday’s post-match press conference after his side’s 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates.

Cardoso has to be told to mind his language as he was spitting unprintable words in addressing his critics as the Mamelodi Sundowns coach felt unfairly treated by those calling him a defensive in his approach.

“It’s interesting because you are looking the other way, not just one side and I agree with that,” Cardoso said after the match at Loftus Versveld, where Peter Shalulile scored for Sundowns before Camren Dansin equalised for Pirates.

“Of course, we wanted to win. If you were in my locker room at halftime, you will understand how much I pushed these guys to win this match because there is no other mentality in myself.

“Despite people saying, you coach, you are defensive. That’s bullsh*t. So what I mean is, it’s not true, we wanted to bring that energy to win the match.

“At halftime I was very hard on my players in terms of mindset and attitude, because for this match we had an expression we used throughout the week.”

